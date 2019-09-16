Nasscom inks MoU with VentureLink@NJIT, Choose New Jersey

IT body Nasscom on Monday said it has signed an agreement with VentureLink@NJIT and Choose New Jersey as part of its efforts to promote cross-border trade through innovation, investments and technology partnerships. This agreement aims to facilitate partnerships between New Jersey and India, and will promote technology-based foreign direct investment between the two regions as well as amplify global competitiveness between the companies operating in both geographies, a statement said.

It would also support collaborative research and development in areas of common interest between the organisations of these regions, it added. "This is yet another milestone partnership for Nasscom that will act as a prominent catalyst for the global expansion of Indian IT companies. As a country, India can further strengthen its potential as an innovation hub through more investments in research and strategic collaborations," Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said.

* * * *

* YouTube brings 'YouTube Charts' to India YouTube on Monday announced the launch of 'YouTube Charts' in India that will include India-specific trending music lists, as well as top songs, artists, and music videos.

YouTube Charts is now available in over 56 countries alongside the global chart, a statement said. "I'm convinced we're in the golden age of music in India. It's stunning to watch Indian artists flex their creative muscle around the world, constantly taking top spots in our global music charts. I'm incredibly excited to bring YouTube charts to India," Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube said.

This will reflect the vital, breathing pulse of music that India loves and artists that India adores -- all in one place, only on YouTube, Cohen added. * * * *

* Wipro, Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center ink strategic partnership

IT services major Wipro on Monday announced strategic partnership with i4.0MC – Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center GmbH (I4.0MC), Germany, to drive digital transformation in manufacturing companies. I4.0MC applies a maturity index to help manufacturing companies determine what stage of the Industrie 4.0 programs they are at and this evaluation helps companies prioritise, align and control digitisation activities across the entire organisation.

"This partnership will promote collaboration between academia and industry thought leaders across manufacturing industries such as automotive, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and life sciences," a statement said. Wipro's experienced team of consultants, aligned to the core manufacturing industries, will support their clients through their end-to-end I4.0MC-led transformation journey, it added.

