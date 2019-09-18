International Development News
Development News Edition
Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss attacks - Kremlin

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 18-09-2019 16:44 IST
Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss attacks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed weekend attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil infrastructure by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. Putin and the crown prince expressed their commitment to bilateral cooperation on stabilising global oil prices and the Russian leader called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the attacks in Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin said.

Putin is expected later this year to travel to Saudi Arabia, a traditional U.S. ally in the Middle East. The head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday praised Saudi Aramco's quick recovery of oil production after attacks on its facilities, and said Russian companies had offered to help fix the damage.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
