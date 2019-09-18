US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after FedEx profit warning; Fed on tap

Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday, pressured by FedEx's profit warning, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates in what has been a rocky week for global markets.

FedEx Corp, an economic bellwether, fell about 11% in premarket trading as strong competition from Amazon.com Inc added to woes from the U.S.-China trade war, hitting the package delivery company's quarterly profit. The Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates by a quarter percentage point for the second time in three months and provide clues on whether further monetary easing would be in order.

But a deep divide among policymakers has seen traders abandon all bets on a third reduction this year. The Fed's policy statement is due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) followed by Chair Jerome Powell's address a half hour later. "The focus is going to be on the policy statement, specifically whether or not he gives any indication if this is a shift in policy or another mid-cycle rate cut," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

Shares of interest-rate sensitive lenders Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co slipped about 0.5%. The wider banking index had closed down 0.6% on Tuesday in anticipation of the rate cut and after an unexpected squeeze on short-term money market borrowing costs.

Expectations of lower rates have spurred a Wall Street rally this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 now less than 1% below its all-time high. Equity markets came under pressure on Monday after attacks on Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery sparked concerns about a supply shortage, leading to a spike in oil prices. However, a reassurance by Saudi Arabia that it would quickly restore full production calmed investor nerves.

At 9:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 9.25 points, or 0.12%. Adobe Inc fell 3.1% after the Photoshop software maker forecast tepid revenue for the current quarter.

General Mills Inc dropped 0.5% after missing quarterly sales expectations, hit by weak demand for its yogurt and snacks in the U.S domestic market. Latest data showed U.S. homebuilding surged to more than a 12-year high in August, suggesting that lower mortgage rates were finally providing a boost to the struggling housing market.

