M&M delivers record 400 SCVs in Bihar and Jharkhand

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra said on Wednesday it has delivered 400 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) in Bihar and Jharkhand in a single day ahead of the festive season, which is a record of sorts. The fleet of 400 SCVs included both the passenger and cargo versions of three-wheeler Alfa, mini-truck Jeeto and Supro van, the company said in a release.

The two eastern states have been one of the leading states for Mahindra in its small commercial vehicle growth journey, the company said. With the festive season around the corner, this demand for Mahindras wide and varied range of commercial vehicles brings in some much-needed positivity, the release added.

*********************** 'Believe' acquires live music production company Entco *Entco, a homegrown live music production company, has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by 'Believe', a French company. Post acquisition, Entco will be rebranded as 'Believe Entertainment' and will be based in Mumbai, an official statement said.

************************* Axis Bank launches new credit card for HNIs *Third largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday launched a new credit card offering focused on the high networth individuals. Charges for the card, christened 'Magnus', were not immediately known. It comes with benefits including a complimentary flight ticket every year, an official statement said..

