The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Announces Participation Dates for The Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2020

Get ready with Masterpieces to create History at India's Most Coveted Jewellery Design Awards

MUMBAI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has announced the participation dates for its 3rd edition of The Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2020 competition.

The Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2020 invites entries starting today from talented designers across the globe from various design disciplines - fashion, jewellery, architecture, animation, typography and others to inspire the world by creating extraordinary jewel pieces. The last day for artwork submission is 31st October 2019.

The theme for this year's Artisan Awards is 'Architectural Gems'. For centuries, architecture has always played a key influence in fashion and jewellery design. Both architecture and jewellery are inspired by artworks and shapes with key principles of durability, utility and beauty.

With this theme, The Artisan Awards 2020 looks at celebrating three key periods from different architectural eras - Art Deco, Islamic Arabesque and Neo-Futurism. The participants have to create their architectural gem choosing one of the categories. Nominations are invited in any of the jewellery categories: Rings, Pendants, Brooches, Pins, Earrings or Bracelets.

The Artisan Awards 2020 aims to celebrate and recognise the highest levels of art, creativity and innovation by honouring the best talent in jewellery design and elevating designers to their rightful status of artists.

"India's manufacturing capabilities are known world over. It's been our constant endeavour to showcase India's Design Prowess, and The Artisan Design Awards, is one such effort in that direction," says,Pramod Kr. Agrawal, Chairman GJEPC.

Milan Chokshi, Convener - Promotions & Marketing says, "The Artisan Awards is a specially curated intellectual property of GJEPC that showcases India's Design extravagance to the world and gives Indian designers an opportunity to unleash their sheer talent andshine."

For Designers, the Awards present a unique opportunity to be rewarded in multiple ways. Winners of this competition receive much publicity and instant recognition in the industry and amongst buyers. There is also a prestigious internship with globally renowned design house or design expert and a cash prize for the winners

The Jury for this edition of The Artisan Awards is expected to be announced soon. The Jury for the past editions of the awards included celebrity names drawn from the fashion and jewellery world like Kallol Datta, Pallavi Folley, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Farah Khan Ali, Priya Tanna, Payal Singhal, Nisha Jhangiani, Ashiesh Shah, Shimul Mehta Vyas, and Usha Balakrishnan amongst others.

For more details on participation process, visit www.theartisanawards.com

About The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council

Established in 1966, the GJEPC has over the years effectively moulded the scattered efforts of individual exporters to make the Gem and Jewellery sector a powerful engine driving India's export-led growth. With more than 7,000 members spread all over the country, the Council is primarily involved in introducing the Indian Gem & Jewellery products to the international market and leverage their international relationships to promote exports.

GJEPC represents the industry in multiple capacities such as Trade Facilitator, Nodal Agency for Kimberly Process Certification Scheme, India International Jewellery Show (IIJS), IIJS Signature, Design Inspirations Seminar, India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME), Indian Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGJA), The Artisan - Jewellery Design Awards, INDIA PAVILION in International shows and more. PWR

