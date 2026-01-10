Controversial Appointment: BJP Names Co-accused as Councillor

The Bharatiya Janata Party has stirred controversy by appointing Tushar Apte, who has previously faced legal issues related to a sexual abuse case, as a 'co-opted' councillor in the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council, Thane district. The decision was confirmed by council chairperson Ruchita Ghorpade.

Apte was once embroiled in legal action for failing to report a crime as secretary of an educational institution. Despite his arrest and subsequent bail, Apte's appointment has been defended by BJP councillor Rajan Ghorpade as recognition for his contributions to the party's success.

This appointment comes in the wake of the tragic event where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted on school premises by Akshay Shinde, who was later killed in a police encounter. The case remains a subject of public and legal scrutiny.