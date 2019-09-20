IndiGo starts direct flights from Kolkata to Yangon

IndiGo on Friday started daily direct flights from Kolkata to Yangon in Myanmar as the country's largest airline continues with its international expansion. Myanmar is the fifth Southeast Asian destination for IndiGo.

The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are on the lookout for new and affordable flying options between the two countries, IndiGo said in a release. The fare is Rs 5,999.

The flight, operated with an A320 neo plane, was accorded a ceremonial water cannon salute when it landed at around 2.15 pm local time (1.15 pm India time). IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said Myanmar hosts a large Buddhism community and that it was the airline's privilege to enable direct connections between Buddhist circuits of the two nations.

"Yangon being the largest city in Myanmar, we believe that increased connectivity between India and Myanmar will enhance cultural exchange and social cohesion between the countries," he said. Further, Boulter said the airline would be adding capacity as and when the airline can.

The no-frills carrier has started sales of tickets for seven new international destinations so far this year. Apart from Yangon, services have been commenced to Istanbul (Turkey), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Chengdu (China). Flights to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) would commence in October.

Services to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh will start from October 3 and October 18, respectively. The services to Riyadh would begin from October 12. With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers over 1,400 daily flights and connects 58 domestic destinations and 22 international destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)