FinCom meets Sikkim ULBs

The Finance Commission on Monday assured the urban local bodies of Sikkim that the concerns highlighted by them will be addressed while making recommendations to the central government. The 15th Commission, headed by former bureaucrat N K Singh, is scheduled to submit its report to the government by November 30.

During the meeting with representatives of the ULBs, the Commission was apprised that Sikkim was yet to set up property tax board as required by the 13th Commission for realisation of property tax despite enabling provision in the Sikkim Municipalities Act, 2007. Representatives also told the Commission that transfer of functions to ULBs have not yet been completed in full.

"The Commission noted all the concerns highlighted by the representatives of the ULBs and promised to address them in its recommendations to the central government," said an official release. Among other things, the Finance Commission makes recommendation to the central government for devolution of tax proceeds among states.

