Assam govt invokes ESMA, bans strikes at NTPC for six months

The Assam government hasprohibited strikes at National Thermal Power CorporationLimited (NTPC), under ESMA, for a period of Six months, withimmediate effect

The state government in exercise of powers conferredby Section 3 of the Essential Services Maintenance (Assam)Act, 1980 has prohibited strikes in the state for a period ofsix months from the date of issue of the notification untilfurther orders, said a government release here on Wednesday

The notification prohibits strikes by officers,workmen, contract labours, tanker drivers and also khalasisassociated with National Thermal Power Corporation Limited(NTPC), the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)