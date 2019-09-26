HGS awarded contract to support Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service

Business process management major Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Thursday announced a new contract award with Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) that helps employers make safer recruitment decisions each year by processing and issuing DBS checks required by those working with children and vulnerable adults. DBS has contracted with HGS for three-and-a-half years to deliver customer contact centre services. HGS expects to handle nearly one million contacts annually as well as managing print and mailing services required to process applications and create close to six million certificates each year.

The delivery of service will officially begin in April 2020. HGS will deliver these services from a new contact centre facility in Liverpool, the company's fifth delivery location within Britain. "We look forward to being a strategic partner for DBS, using our experience servicing the government and private sector to help drive service enhancement and innovation," said Adam Foster, Chief Executive Officer of HGS Europe.

DSB helps employers make safer recruitment decisions each year by processing and issuing DBS checks for England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. It also maintains the adults' and children's barred lists and makes considered decisions as to whether an individual should be included on one or both of these lists and barred from engaging in regulated activity. HGS is part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group with over 42,371 employees across 72 delivery centres in seven countries. For the year ended March, it had revenue of 689 million dollars.

(ANI)

