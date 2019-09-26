'Govt should promote use of Jaivik Bharat logo to push organic food industry'

The government needs to support the organic food industry by taking certain steps such as promoting use of Jaivik Bharat logo, organic food start-up Kesarwala said on Thursday. Divaker Bhalla, founder of Kesarwala, said the organic food-led restaurants are expected to touch Rs 500 crore by the end of 2020.

"Presently, only few five-star hotels are serving organic food in their restaurants. The government should promote the use of Jaivik Bharat logo to build consumer trust," Bhalla said in a statement. The logo is an identity mark to distinguish organic products from non-organic ones.

He said the organic market in India witnessed a considerable growth when introduced and its market is growing at a fast pace. "Organic food restaurants are likely to be the next demanding industry in the Indian food market which will bring in a paradigm shift in the way food is prepared and consumed in food business," Bhalla added.

He also said that with growing consciousness among people about the side effects of artificial chemicals on food production, people are leaning towards organic food. The company has recently launched its first organic food restaurant in Noida.

