NEDLAC centered on addressing socio-economic and labor market issues

The National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) has turned the tide on the Auditor General's 2017/18 qualified audit opinion as well as its performance, Acting Executive Director Teboho Thejane says.

Thejane said this when he addressed delegates at the council's 24th Annual National Summit on Thursday.

"In addition to having received an unqualified opinion from the Auditor General, our performance stood at 93 percent which is a great achievement," Thejane said.

The organization achieved 50 percent on capacity building, 86 percent on administration and 105 percent on its core operations.

Held under the theme "Creating jobs together, preparing for the future of work and the 4th Industrial Revolution" the summit dealt with several issues including the creation of jobs and the 4th industrial revolution which was also a topic dealt with by a panel of experts.

Nedlac is centered on addressing socio-economic and labor market issues.

"Our major achievements for the financial year are the official proclamation of the National Minimum Wage Act, convening the Jobs Summit, signing of the Jobs Summit Framework Agreement, financial sector transformation engagements, and declaration signed-off, establishment of the high-level task team on Comprehensive Social Security and Sovereign Downgrade Task Team engagements," said Thejane.

According to a statement by the Department of Labour and Employment, Thejane told the summit Nedlac aims to create an enabling environment to initiate social dialogue and discourse in finding solutions to respond to issues such as the xenophobic attacks, the escalating abuse of women and children, and the violent crimes that are being committed in the country.

He told the summit that sufficient funding for the institution is a critical element towards the realization of the entity's mandate.

Thejane thanked the Department of Employment and Labour for their support as well as social partners for their participation in its activities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)