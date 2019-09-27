Kirana King targets 7,000 stores in five years

Retail store aggregator Kirana King on Thursday said it aims to have 7,000 associate stores across 14 cities in the next five years. The company already has 96 stores in Jaipur and is looking to expand business in other cities.

"We are boosting the business of kirana stores by transforming them on four points of standardisation, digitisation, centralisation and socialisation. This is providing the traditional kirana business sustainability and required edge in the digital competitive market scenario. "We have started the business from Jaipur in 2018 and currently have 96 stores in Jaipur. We have now set our targets to 7,000 shops across 14 cities with most of them being in Rajasthan. Apart from the state, we are looking to expand our business in three-four more states these in five years," Kirana King Founder and CEO Anup Kumar Khandelwal said.

He said the company has its distribution centers and is working on linking stores with tech-supported supply chain management system. "Collective promotional and marketing initiatives would be part of the strategy to boost footfalls of the shops," he said, adding the company is credited for being India's first asset light grocery retail business model.

The company also has its own warehouse with distribution centres.

