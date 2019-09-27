Virgin Hyperloop One claims to offer most energy-efficient system for mass transportation

Transport tech firm Virgin Hyperloop One (VHO) on Friday said Hyperloop system is poised to be the most energy-efficient mode of mass transportation globally. The Los Angeles-based Virgin Hyperloop, in conjunction with Climate Week NYC made its announcement from Rockefeller Plaza® at Rockefeller Center® in New York City, where it is showcasing its XP-1 test vehicle from its Nevada test track, as per a statement released here.

Hyperloop is an ultramodern, superfast transport project planned to be implemented to link Mumbai and Pune, which are located around 200 km apart. The Maharashtra government has already accorded infrastructure status to the Mumbai-Pune ultrafast hyperloop transport project that seeks to reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 23 minutes. Hyperloop will be able to transport people and goods at nearly 700 miles per hour in depressurised environments via magnetic levitation, the statement said adding, it will be able to carry more people than a subway, at airline speeds and with zero direct emissions," the statement said.

By combining an ultra-efficient electric motor, magnetic levitation, and a low-drag environment, the VHO system will be 5 to 10 times more energy-efficient than an airplane and faster than high-speed rail using less energy, it added. "VHO is currently working with the Indian government of Maharashtra on a route between Pune and Mumbai. With a combined population of 25 million, the regional city pair sees more than 75 million commuting trips annually, a number which is expected to skyrocket to 130 million by 2026," the statement said.

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said: "We need big ideas like hyperloop to reach zero-emission transport while rapidly connecting people and goods." "As the world's population grows, especially our urban populations, global demands for rapid, seamless travel, and more efficient deliveries will continue to rise. We must meet demand in a way that is efficient, clean, and protects the future of our planet," said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop One.

Virgin Hyperloop One claims to be a company that has successfully tested its hyperloop technology at scale, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years. As far as the Maharashtra project is concerned, the FDI in the entire project, which will take seven years for completion, is to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore, as per a statement issued earlier.

In the first phase, the project will be run on a pilot basis for 11.8 km in the Pune Metropolitan region at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, the statement added.

