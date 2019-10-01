International Development News
HMSI sales dip 13% to 4,85,659 units in September

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 19:16 IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday reported 12.61 per cent decline in total sales at 4,85,659 units in September. The company had sold 5,55,740 units in September 2018.

In the domestic market, the company sold 4,55,892 units, down 12.39 per cent, from 5,20,400 units in the same period last year, HMSI said in a statement. Exports during the month stood at 29,767 units as against 35,340 units in September 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
