GoAir to expand network with 12 additional flights

Budget carrier GoAir announced on Tuesday the expansion of its domestic network with the addition of 12 flights, including new flights between Delhi - Chandigarh, Lucknow-Ahmedabad and Kolkata-Lucknow from October 5. Besides this, GoAir has also increased frequency on Kolkata-Guwahati (four flights) and Ahmedabad -Chandigarh (two flights) routes, the airline said in a release.

With the addition of these new services, the airline will be operating a total of over 325 flights per day, taking the tally to 325 plus daily flights, it said. The launch of 12 new flights is in continuation with GoAirs aggressive expansion plans. There are 6 new flights and another 6 flights are frequency additions on our existing sectors," GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia said.

GoAir has already connected Lucknow to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and the new flight to Kolkata is in sync with the companys vision to connect Lucknow to Indias metro cities, he added. The airline also said it has added 16 aircraft to the fleet since the launch of international operations in October last year, which has resulted in 90 new flights.

GoAir has added eighth new airports to its network Phuket, Male, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Dubai, Bangkok, Kannur and Kuwait, it said. The city-based airline currently operates 330 daily flights to 24 domestic and seven international destinations.

PTI IAS AP AP.

