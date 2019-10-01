Elgi wins Deming Prize for excellence in TQM

The city-based Elgi Equipments, a leading air-compressor manufacturer, on Tuesday said it has won the coveted 2019 Deming Prize for sustained application and leverage of TQM (Total Quality Management) across the organisation. Elgi is the first globally established, industrial air compressor manufacturer, outside Japan, to win the prestigious award in over 60 years and will formally receive the prize on November 6 in Tokyo, Japan, a company release said.

The Deming Prize is one of the highest awards on TQM in the world and since its establishment in 1951, has been awarded to 251 organisations worldwide, it said. "To achieve this, we recognised that the company needed to adopt a management philosophy that builds vertical excellence in each operating function and customer-centric horizontal excellence across the business, operations and support functions," Elgi Equipments Managing Director Dr Jairam Varadaraj said.

Deming prize was established by the Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE) to honor W. Edwards Deming, who contributed greatly to Japans proliferation of statistical quality control after World War II..

