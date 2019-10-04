CORRECTED-U.S. State Department backs missile sale to Ukraine -statement

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of 150 Raytheon Co Javelin missiles and related equipment worth up to $39.2 million to Ukraine, the Defense Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The type of missiles was mentioned in a July 25 call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has prompted a congressional impeachment inquiry against Trump. The sale is to be funded with Ukrainian government funds, not U.S. funds and was finalized before the leaders' conversation.

