International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

DB Corp appoints Pathik Shah as CEO for its digital products biz

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-10-2019 12:08 IST
DB Corp appoints Pathik Shah as CEO for its digital products biz

(Representative Image) Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Media firm DB Corp Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Pathik Shah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for DB Digital -- its digital products business. "Backed by extensive experience of close to a decade in building, operating and growing digital consumer products, Pathik will be responsible for driving the digital business at Dainik Bhaskar Group," DB Corp Ltd said in a statement.

Prior to joining Dainik Bhaskar Group, Pathik was associated with Hike Messenger for almost seven years. "....his proven ability to drive strategic growth especially in digital consumer products through product innovation, and his leadership skills will contribute to the group's ambition of further strengthening the brand," DB Corp Deputy Managing Director Pawan Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019