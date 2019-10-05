New Age tribute to Mahatma Gandhi from BPC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): On October 2, the entire nation, and even people abroad celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi - Father of the Nation. The multiple events organised at all levels reiterated the belief that today the Mahatma is even more relevant. His teachings, principles and the path that he showed make more sense in today's turbulent times.

Bharat Petroleum, which is hugely guided by Mahatma Gandhi's beliefs, paid homage to him in a unique way. Its social media handle today launched a melodious tribute for the Mahatma. BPCL showcased the remarkably talented group of their officer's musical band named Vyaalie, giving Bapu's most loved bhajan 'Vaishnava Janato' in a high quality and moving video. 'Vaishnava Janato' is one of the most popular Hindu bhajans, which speaks of respect, equality, renunciation and faith - the immortal virtues he drew inspiration from. This video truly keeps the essence of that bhajan intact, however, adding a new fragrance with use of latest instruments.

