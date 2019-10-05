International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

PM to attend investors meet in Dharamshala: Thakur

PTI Mandi
Updated: 05-10-2019 19:00 IST
PM to attend investors meet in Dharamshala: Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the global investors' meet to be held in Dharamshala on November 7 and 8, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

Talking to media here, Thakur said that several MoUs would be signed in the meet and this would bring prosperity to the state.

Later in Shimla, the Chief Minister in a review meeting directed the officers to ensure adequate publicity of the mega event so that the advantages, priority sectors and immense investment potential of the state could be showcased before the prospective entrepreneurs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019