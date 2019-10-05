PM to attend investors meet in Dharamshala: Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the global investors' meet to be held in Dharamshala on November 7 and 8, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

Talking to media here, Thakur said that several MoUs would be signed in the meet and this would bring prosperity to the state.

Later in Shimla, the Chief Minister in a review meeting directed the officers to ensure adequate publicity of the mega event so that the advantages, priority sectors and immense investment potential of the state could be showcased before the prospective entrepreneurs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)