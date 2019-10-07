Focus Technology purchases two Dunedin-based businesses

Leading systems and technology support company, Focus Technology Group, has purchased two Dunedin-based businesses in the last three months.

The tech company is now the largest IT support provider in the South Island for mid-sized businesses.

The locally-owned and operated tech company purchased the IT division of Deloitte Dunedin in July, as well as IT solutions provider Techbox in August. This grows Focus's presence in Dunedin significantly.

CEO Rod Sinclair says Focus now has 70 staff in 7 locations – including in Christchurch, Invercargill, Dunedin, Queenstown, Timaru, Wanaka, and Gore.

"Since 1994, Focus has evolved from a small startup into a multi-faceted, region-wide organization," he says. "Today, with the addition of a Dunedin-based office, we have the best IT support coverage for mid-sized businesses in the South Island."

"These purchases have meant we have significantly increased our staffing levels in Dunedin and doubled them in Timaru, this is our way of showing businesses in the regions that we are committed to ensuring that we provide local support in our towns and cities that we service.

"Dunedin's business community has grown significantly in the last few years, so the timing was right for us to open a new office in the city," Rod says. "It's an exciting place to be, and we're looking forward to working more closely with our Dunedin-based customers."

Deloitte Partner Keith McArley says Focus was the company's first choice when considering who to sell the Dunedin-based IT division to.

Focus Dunedin has consolidated both businesses to new premises located in Cargill House, Princes Street Dunedin.