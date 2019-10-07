Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine Hosted Karnataka's Pride, His Excellency Dr. K. J. Srinivasa

Karnataka's pride, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, the High Commissioner of India to Guyana, stepped into Manipal's AUA, College of Medicine campus on the 16th of September 2019. Serving as the Regional Passport Officer in Bangalore from 2010-2013, he was instrumental in the implementation of the path-breaking Passport Seva Project.

Hailing from the 2002 batch of Indian Foreign Services, Karnataka, Dr. KJ Srinivasa has been appointed as the new High Commissioner of India to Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, and Anguilla. He is also the Permanent Representative to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) group of nations.

"India has historical links with many of the CARICOM nations - they have a very large Indian diaspora," he said. "CARICOM is also important due to economic interests." Since he was visiting Antigua & Barbuda for the first time to present his credentials to the Prime Minister as the new High Commissioner for India to the Eastern Caribbean, his visit to the campus turned out to be a much-valued gesture.

One of the most promising realities in today's world of medical studies is Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine (AUA), which has become an international hub for medical education. Manipal's AUA, a leading international medical school set up on a 17- acre campus on the picturesque Caribbean island of Antigua, incorporates a unique holistic admissions approach that embraces diversity. AUA, is committed to addressing the projected shortage of physicians in India and across the globe.

His Excellency Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, who received his own degree in medicine from Mysore Medical College in 2000, certainly touched the hearts in the campus by his visit. By virtue of being a medical doctor himself, it was evident that he reached out to Manipal's AUA College of Medicine for good reasons. A man of action, he wants to get to know the islands he will now be serving.

Dr. K. J. Srinivasa met Mr. Vernon Solomon, AUA's Vice President for Administration & Community Affairs, Dr. Samuel LeBaron, Executive Dean of Basic Sciences, and some of the senior Indian faculty to talk about Manipal's AUA and Antigua. He toured the campus with great interest and left a mark of his humility on the people he interacted with.

Manipal's AUA College of Medicine expressed their warmth and gratitude by hosting a humble high tea for His Excellency for him to get to know some of their faculty and staff. He was impressed by the sprawling campus, facilities, resources and diversities in this medical institution. He left everyone enamored with the promise of his subsequent visits in the future, so he can stay aware of just how Manipal's AUA College of Medicine is impacting the world of medicine on a global scale.

