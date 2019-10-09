Gehlot decries Centre over economic policies

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed concerns over the state of the economy saying companies are forced to cut down production and jobs yet the central government keeps trumpeting all is well. "Another negative news on the economic front…India is moved down 10 places in 1 year on the global competitive index, mainly due to low skill development, lack of trade openness, worker rights' protection and low participation of women in labour force," Gehlot tweeted.

"Hope corrective measures are adopted," he said. India has moved down 10 places to rank 68th on an annual global competitiveness index. India, which was ranked 58th in the annual Global Competitiveness Index compiled by Geneva-based World Economic Forum (WEF), is among the worst-performing BRICS nations along with Brazil (ranked even lower than India at 71st this year).

Gehlot further tweeted, "Such is the state of #economy that companies are forced to cut down production. It means dwindling profits, low sales and eventually job cuts. Yet the government keeps trumpeting all is well…#YeKaisaVikasHai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)