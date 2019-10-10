Japan, U.S. stocks bounce on report Trump to announce concessions for Huawei

Japan's Nikkei share average turned positive and U.S. S&P500 futures pared most of their losses on Thursday after the New York Times reported the United States will soon issue licenses allowing some U.S. firms to supply non-sensitive goods to China's Huawei Technologies

The stock markets were also helped by a Bloomberg report that the White House is looking at rolling out a previously agreed currency pact with China.

