Japan, U.S. stocks bounce on report Trump to announce concessions for Huawei

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 10-10-2019 07:57 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan's Nikkei share average turned positive and U.S. S&P500 futures pared most of their losses on Thursday after the New York Times reported the United States will soon issue licenses allowing some U.S. firms to supply non-sensitive goods to China's Huawei Technologies

The stock markets were also helped by a Bloomberg report that the White House is looking at rolling out a previously agreed currency pact with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Japan
