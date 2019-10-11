ENpower, The B-School for Teens joins hands with United Nations GCNI and Niti Ayog’s Atal Innovation Mission for India’s Future Tycoons Season II

ENpower aims to empower 1 million students by 2025

Mumbai, October 11th, 2019: ENpower, The B-School for Teens announced today that they have joined hands with UN GCNI (Sustainable Development Goals Partner) and Niti Ayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (Knowledge and Outreach Partner)for India’s Future Tycoons (IFT) Season II to be held in January 2020. ENpower’s IFT is India’s first-ever entrepreneurship search and mentoring platform exclusively for young adults aged between 13& 17 years of age. It is a nationwide hunt for ideas for a better future, empowering children to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset andencouraging them to build perspectives about real-life problems and creating sustainable solutions.

IFT Season I saw 3,300 students from 252 schools across 52 cities participating in the entrepreneurship challenge. The upcoming IFT Season II is expected to be even bigger and the aim is to reach out to 6,000 schools with an estimated participation of over 50,000 students. The theme is ‘Innovate to Solve India’s Water Crisis.’

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director - Atal Innovation Mission said, "AIM's vision is to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country. In line with this, AIM is delighted to partner with ENpower for IFT Season II to build entrepreneurial mindsets among school children. We are glad that IFT is focusing on Water as the theme for this Season - the topic is timely and we do look forward to many interesting ideas emerging from this competition. The students of today are getting a great platform for guidance & mentorship - I hope that this ultimately leads to many world-class startups, entrepreneurs & innovators from India. This is a great opportunity for young students to becomechange-makers& contribute to nation-building"

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Kamal Singh, Executive Director, UN GCNI, said"India's Future Tycoons has been a great experience, with students displaying entrepreneurial ideas around UN SDGs. I was a part of the Jury during Season I, and experienced the impact from close quarters. We are happy with the work ENpower is doing with students around SDGs, and are delighted to partner with them for IFT Season II. We look forward to an enriching engagement!"

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sushil Mungekar, Founder & CEO, ENpower said“ Empowering every child of India with entrepreneurial life skills is like a polio dose - not only does it protect them from future uncertainties, but it also equips them to be change drivers of tomorrow. We are extremely happy to join handswith UN GCNI and Niti Ayog’s Atal Innovation Mission to reach out to schools and empower young teens with an entrepreneur mindset and skills at a young age to prepare them for future.”

In today’s constantly evolving market, complex economic world, fast environmental changes and cutting-edge technology, many careers, that look promising today would become redundant and outdated in the coming years.Hence, ENpower aims at ensuring that the children of today become the future drivers of tomorrow’s economy by way of Entrepreneurship Learning – the option of being able to create, manage and steer their own enterprises.Entrepreneurship learning, far more encompassing than business studies, help children to nurture a mindset and thinking process as an entrepreneur, equipping them with the 21st century life skills such as Problem Solving, Collaborative working, Managing Failures, Decision Making, Risk Taking, Communication, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Managing Resources and Leadership.

Besides the IFT competition, ENpower offers a plethora of courses and workshops like Junior MBA, Idea to Venture, Mind Your Own Business, ENlabs and Design Thinking to beat the uncertainty of job market and acquire the requisite entrepreneurial skills and knowledge to cope with the demands of future careers. Please visit www.enpower-school.com to know more.

