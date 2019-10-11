Ascent Health Hires Senior Ex-Flipkart Executive as VP - Engineering

Ascent Health, India's best digital healthcare platform that is transforming the pharmaceutical supply chain, today announced that they have strengthened their senior management, in partnership with Purple Quarter. Ascent, which today announced the hiring of Suyash Motarwar as Vice President - Engineering, Ascent Health from Flipkart, provides a full-stack platform across warehousing, logistics, supplies and credit to connect leading pharmaceutical brands such as Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, GSK, Pfizer, Torrent amongst a host of others to over 20,000 pharmacies across India, as well as several hospital chains.

Working with pharmacies across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai, the efforts of Ascent have always been to use technology as an enabler to ensure seamless supply chain management in order to ensure easier access to affordable medicines to 1.3 billion Indians across the nation. The brand claims to have a 3-5% market share in the cities of its presence.

"Suyash brings a wealth of experience and the passion required to build a transformational offering in a market relatively untouched by technology. With right leadership credentials and a long term vision, we welcome Suyash on board as we work towards building out India's biggest healthcare distribution platform," said Siddharth Shah, Founder & CEO of Ascent Health.

Started in 2012, with a vision to become the go-to healthcare platform for pharmaceutical supply chain logistics, Ascent Health wanted to build upon its senior leadership with the right thrust on technology. A tech visionary who could scale and grow Ascent's journey from USD 300 million to USD 1 billion revenue in 18 months. That's when Suyash, associated with Flipkart for the last 5 years as Director of Engineer, was approached by Purple Quarter for the position of Ascent Health's Vice President - Engineering, to head the technology team and scale it.

"Over the years, we have seen that what separates the unicorns from the bootstraps, the wheat from the chaff, in India, is the understanding of technology. Not the technology of today, but the disruption of tomorrow. Therefore, Suyash made complete sense as a purple squirrel for Ascent," opined Deepak Singh Ahlawat, CEO, Purple Quarter.

Founded by IIM Ahmedabad alum Siddharth Shah, Carnegie Mellon graduate Hardik Dedhia and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies alum Harsh Parekh, Ascent has an annual GMV in excess of US USD 300 Million, growing at a CAGR of 100% YoYfor the last 3 years through its combination of organic and inorganic measures.

