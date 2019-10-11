Jio's IUC levy to aid EBITDA but benefit may be constrained: Ind-Ra

Reliance Jio's decision to charge 6 paise per minute for outgoing voice calls to other networks would improve its EBITDA by 15-18 per cent in FY20, assuming that usage patterns remain unchanged and zero termination charge regime is postponed beyond January 1, 2020, India Ratings and Research said on Friday. That said, the telco's actual EBITDA benefit could be muted at 8-10 per cent considering that the additional levy by the Mukesh Ambani-led company could discourage users to call other networks from Jio, possibly leading to lower voice traffic on its network, said a statement by India Ratings and Research (Fitch Group).

"India Ratings and Research believes Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd's decision...would improve its average revenue per user (ARPU) by about Rs 9 and EBITDA by 15-18 per cent in FY20, assuming that usage/calling pattern remains the same and the zero interconnect usage charge (IUC) regime is postponed beyond its scheduled date of 1 January 2020," it said. But in the same breath it added that the levy of additional charges by the company will discourage users to call other operators from Jio, possibly leading to lower voice traffic on Jio network and hence could constrain the telecom giant's actual EBITDA benefit at 8-10 per cent.

"Also, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd may see lower incoming calls on their network, which may impact their net interconnect user charge (IUC) income, which stood at 3 per cent and 10 per cent of total revenue for Airtel and Voda-Idea, respectively," it said. On the flipside, R-Jio’s tariff-hike may give Vodafone-Idea and Airtel an opportunity to increase their tariffs and repair their balance sheets, it added.

But the benefits for Vodafone-Idea and Airtel would be short-term and the marginal recovery of around 10 per cent in ARPU may not help in addressing the unsustainable debt levels or improve credit metrics, it said. Ind-Ra has maintained a negative outlook on the Indian telecom sector due to intense competition, elevated debt levels and continued reliance on capital infusion for debt servicing and capital expenditure.

In the first quarter of FY20, outgoing calls as a proportion of total offnet minutes of usage (MoU) for R-Jio, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel stood at 64 per cent, 41 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively. Also, data available implies that network voice traffic imbalance is significantly higher for Jio compared to peers. Hence, R-Jio remains a net-payer of IUC expenses, whereas Vodfone-Idea and Airtel are net-receivers of IUC receipts.

"The move by R-Jio to start recovering IUC from customers would address R-Jio’s concerns that the zero IUC regime may get postponed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India beyond its scheduled date of 1 January 2020," it said. The final benefit will be contingent on many variables, it pointed out.

Estimating the impact of R-Jio’s levy of IUC charges on ARPU and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is tricky given that it may lead to a change in usage and calling pattern. The impact on Airtel and Vodafone-Idea's financials is yet to be seen given that they have not yet announced their strategy in response to Jio's move, it noted. On the broader impact on industry tariffs, Ind-Ra said Jio's tariffs have been 25-30 per cent lower than those of Vodafone-Idea and Airtel since the last two years, which kept the competition intensity high.

"However, after falling steadily over the last 2.5 years, data tariffs (expressed in terms of GB per user per month) rose 11-17 per cent during October 2018-February 2019, and have been stable since then. Ind-Ra believes the industry-wide debt levels are at unsustainable levels and a marginal recovery of 10 per cent in ARPU may not help in improving the credit metrics," it said. Telcos will continue to rely on external funding to support their debt servicing and elevated capital expenditure requirements, and any investment in spectrum acquisition or 5G technology may derail this fragile recovery, it added.

