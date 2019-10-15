International Development News
China says it has already bought 700,000 tonnes of pork, sorghum from U.S. in 2019

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 15-10-2019 13:17 IST
China, when asked about U.S. agricultural purchases, said Chinese firms have already purchased some products based on demand, including 700,000 tonnes of pork and 700,000 tonnes of sorghum. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily press briefing Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that China agreed to purchase $40 to $50 billion worth of agricultural goods from the United States as the first part of an agreement to end the trade war. However, China only spent $24 billion in 2017 on U.S. farm goods.

COUNTRY : China
