Dosti Realty Announces Dosti Lifelong Fiesta Offer for 2 of Its Residential Projects on the Auspicious Festive Occasion

· Brings in the festive cheer through its one-of-a-kind campaign with tantalizing offers

· Offer designed to streamline the buyers' residential purchase

Dosti Realty is a premium real estate player known to deliver premium homes par excellence and design. To celebrate the upcoming festive season, the brand has announced a lucrative and convenient offer for customers investing in Dosti West County and Dosti Desire. Considering that buying a home is a lifelong investment, this festive season Dosti Realty has introduced the Dosti Lifelong Fiesta offer to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Dussehra and Diwali.

In Dosti West County – Balkum, Thane (W) potential buyers have 2 sets of offers from which to choose. In Dosti West County – Dosti Oak one can avail the benefit of paying only 5% plus government taxes and the remaining on fit-outs , in addition there is no floor rise so no matter which floor you choose you pay the same price and lastly one also gets gold worth up to Rs 4 Lakhs when you book a 2 BHK home. In Dosti West County – Dosti Cedar which comprises 2 and 3 BHK homes one can avail gold worth up to Rs 7.5 Lakhs as part of this festive offer.

In their other project Dosti Desire – Off Ghodbunder Road, Thane (W) which comprises limited 1 BHK and 3 BHK Homes, prospective buyers investing will be bequeathed with gold worth up to Rs 12.5 Lakhs. Through this limited period festive campaign which ends on 21st October 2019, Dosti Realty offers its buyers with special schemes so they can buy their dream home this festive season.

According to Mr. Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director - Dosti Realty, “We understand that market sentiments are a bit down this festive season due to the overall economic slowdown. Keeping the apprehensions of buyers in mind we have come up with these offers to revive the buying sentiment and allow customers the chance to still own their dream home this festive season as well as avail a lucrative benefit. Both projects have an array of size options for serious buyers to choose from and a host of lifestyle amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, table tennis, chess and carom, library, kids play area etc so there is something for everyone.”

Dosti West County - Dosti Oak project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700006565 & Dosti West County - Phase 2 - Dosti Cedar project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700015258 & Dosti West County - Phase 3 - Dosti Westwood project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700015501 , Dosti Desire-Dosti Pearl project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700005623 & Dosti Desire-Dosti Joy project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700008886 and are available on website https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that sale/lease of premises in the above referred projects shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of agreement for sale/lease.

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of 9.5 mn. Sq. ft. Across Mumbai, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Park, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.

