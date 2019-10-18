Tourism Minister to visit China and Japan to create new business opportunities

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will next week visit China and Japan as the country intensifies efforts to grow arrivals from the Asia Pacific region.

South Africa is open for business and remains an appealing destination for both Chinese and Japanese travelers, offering abundant, diverse, world-class, accredited attractions supported by transport, services and communications infrastructure that competes with the best in the world," the Minister said.

The visits will serve as a valuable networking opportunity for creating and consolidating new business and trade opportunities.

Kubayi-Ngubane will embark on a roadshow to China from 21 October – 23 October 2019, visiting Beijing and Shenzhen.

This will be followed by a visit to Japan on 24 October – 25 October 2019 where she will also attend the 3rd Japan Tourism Expo in Osaka. She will also attend the G20 Ministers of Tourism meeting in Hokkaido.

The visits are also aimed at growing arrivals to South Africa. This will be done by highlighting South Africa's variety of tourism products and experiences, thereby re-affirming South Africa as a premium destination for both Chinese and Japanese travelers.

Kubayi-Ngubane will also visit Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, where she will oversee the signing of a memorandum of understanding between South African Tourism and Tencent - with specified commitments to work together to increase South Africa's awareness in the Chinese market and to ensure a superior visitor experience for Chinese travelers when they arrive in South Africa.

Tencent is a leading provider of Internet value-added services in China.

The Ministry said South Africa has enjoyed very healthy diplomatic relations with both China and Japan and the Minister's visit is a testament and demonstrates that South Africa is a 'must visit now' quality destination.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)