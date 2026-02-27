Chennai Ula 2.0: Revolutionizing Urban Eco-Transport with Heritage Bus Service
The Chennai Ula 2.0 electric bus service launched in Chennai offers a sustainable transport option, connecting key cultural sites in the city. The service uses modern electric buses operating on a flexible hop-on hop-off model. It aims to enhance accessibility and urban experiences.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Transport and Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar inaugurated the Chennai Ula 2.0 electric bus service on Friday, emphasizing the city's commitment to sustainable and accessible public transport.
The fleet comprises six new electric buses that traverse a 46-km circular route linking Chennai's historical and cultural landmarks. This service, adopting a hop-on hop-off model, provides flexibility for commuters with a Rs 100 day pass for unlimited travel.
Designed for accessibility, the buses cater to women, children, school groups, and disabled individuals. The initiative not only offers eco-friendly urban travel but also integrates cultural exploration into daily commutes, setting a new standard for city transit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Ula 2.0
- electric bus
- heritage
- transport
- urban travel
- eco-friendly
- commuter
- fare
- tourism
ALSO READ
Major Strike Brings German Public Transport to a Standstill
Transport Logistic India 2026 Takes Flight with AB de Villiers at the Helm
Punjab's Green Initiative: Rs 395 Crore Subsidy Spurs Eco-Friendly Farming
Rajasthan’s Transport Turmoil: Private Bus Operators Strike Causes Chaos
Maharashtra Clears Transport Workers' Salary Dues Amid Funding Challenges