Chennai Ula 2.0: Revolutionizing Urban Eco-Transport with Heritage Bus Service

The Chennai Ula 2.0 electric bus service launched in Chennai offers a sustainable transport option, connecting key cultural sites in the city. The service uses modern electric buses operating on a flexible hop-on hop-off model. It aims to enhance accessibility and urban experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Transport and Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar inaugurated the Chennai Ula 2.0 electric bus service on Friday, emphasizing the city's commitment to sustainable and accessible public transport.

The fleet comprises six new electric buses that traverse a 46-km circular route linking Chennai's historical and cultural landmarks. This service, adopting a hop-on hop-off model, provides flexibility for commuters with a Rs 100 day pass for unlimited travel.

Designed for accessibility, the buses cater to women, children, school groups, and disabled individuals. The initiative not only offers eco-friendly urban travel but also integrates cultural exploration into daily commutes, setting a new standard for city transit.

