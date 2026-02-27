Chennai Ula 2.0: Revolutionizing Urban Eco-Transport with Heritage Bus Service

Tamil Nadu Transport and Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar inaugurated the Chennai Ula 2.0 electric bus service on Friday, emphasizing the city's commitment to sustainable and accessible public transport.

The fleet comprises six new electric buses that traverse a 46-km circular route linking Chennai's historical and cultural landmarks. This service, adopting a hop-on hop-off model, provides flexibility for commuters with a Rs 100 day pass for unlimited travel.

Designed for accessibility, the buses cater to women, children, school groups, and disabled individuals. The initiative not only offers eco-friendly urban travel but also integrates cultural exploration into daily commutes, setting a new standard for city transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)