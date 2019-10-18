Nayab Stores awarded for Bhagalpuri Silk and Linen Sarees at Brands Impact Golden Glory Awards

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nayab Stores, an online and offline marketplace for fashion wear has won the Leading Manufacturers of Quality Bhagalpuri Silk and Linen Sarees award at the first edition of Brands Impact's "The Golden Glory Awards" in association with World Quality Promotion Council. The awards were presented by famous Bollywood Actor, Preity Zinta at a Gala Ceremony in Mumbai. The ceremony's core purpose was to celebrate the extraordinary journeys of individuals and companies that are embarking on a glorious path to success with their remarkable achievements. Anand Mayee, Leena Dubey and Pinki Singh, the three Directors of Nayab Stores Pvt Ltd were present at the ceremony to accept the prestigious award.

"Nayab Stores is a marketplace where tradition and elegance meet innovation and dynamism. Founded in 2018 in the small town of Bhagalpur Bihar, Nayab Stores originally started as the voice of Bhagalpuri handloom Silk and Linen sarees. But as time passed the hunger to bring innovation came in allowing us to expand our offerings to designer dresses as well. To give a complete look to women, we have added a Nail Art Studio under our brand, the first to be in our town. This award will motivate us to do better and achieve more in the coming years", said Anand Mayee, Director of Nayab Stores Pvt Ltd. Amol Monga and Ankita Singh, the directors of Brands Impact, are the initiators of the concept of The Golden Glory Awards. "The Golden Glory Awards is a newly added concept to our company's properties and we shall hold this ceremony every year. The overwhelming response that we have got, especially from the Bollywood has earned it a lot of popularity in the first edition itself", said Amol Monga, Director, Brands Impact.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the beautiful Preity Zinta as the chief guest and Usha Kakade (Chairperson - Gravittus Corp and Founder - Gravittus Foundation) as the Guest of honour. While Preity looked stunning as ever and didn't fail to make heads turn, Usha Kakade's generous move towards the society made everyone admire her more. There were several other eminent personalities from Bollywood and television industry who got awarded in the ceremony; Actor Neha Sharma and Singer Tony Kakkar were awarded in the category "Most Popular Original Song of the Year" for their song "Dheeme Dheeme".

Rashmi Desai was awarded as the "Most Versatile Actor on Indian television". "The Most Loved Off-screen Couple of the Year" was grabbed by Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy. Actor Karishma Tanna got awarded as the "Style Icon of the Year". MB Music of Singers Meet Bros was awarded as "The Best Music Label". "Most Popular Host on Indian Television" went to Vikas Gupta. Actor Payal Rohatgi grabbed the award of "The Most Influential and Politically Active Celebrity on Social Media".

The ceremony concluded with star-studded Page 3 Party at The Leela's own club, O59 with socialites from the world of Fashion and Bollywood and sizzling live performances. The event which was a grand success was held at The Leela Sahar, Mumbai. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

