World economy, not just Brexit, key for BoE rate hike - Carney

Reuters London
Updated: 18-10-2019 22:34 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the slowdown in the world economy might mean the British central bank does not raise interest rates even if Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plan is passed by parliament. Asked by Bloomberg Television if securing a Brexit deal meant the BoE would resume raising rates, Carney said: "Not necessarily. I'm not going to pre-commit, there is a lot of contingencies there."

He said the International Monetary Fund had stressed the precarious nature of the world economy. "We have to take that into account, how much momentum is there in the global economy," he said.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
