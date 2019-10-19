ICEA, Taiwan's PIDA to collaborate for development of optoelectronic technology

The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and Taiwan's Photonics Industry and Technology Development Association (PIDA) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding to boost the technology ecosystem in both the countries. "It is a very important development in the India-Taiwan industrial collaboration efforts. While ICEA's pioneering efforts have already led to the development of significant manufacturing growth in the mobile handset and its components manufacturing ecosystem in India, the focus will also be towards the development of display, optoelectronics, lithium-ion cell as well as the development of newer technologies," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in a statement.

The MoU will facilitate and strengthen the exchange of information and experiences in the development of optoelectronic technology in India through the participation of Taiwanese companies which can fully support the flagship Make in India and Design in India programs, the statement said. The agreement was signed by PIDA chairman Kenneth Tai and Director and Special Assistant to the ICEA Chairman, Bijesh Kumar Roul.

Tai is a noted industry veteran in Taiwan who is also the co-founder of Acer, a board member of Asus, chairman of Jasper and a board member of TVS Electronics India. "PIDA will act as a bridge in this platform which has been created through this MoU and Indian industry can approach over two thousand Taiwanese photonics companies as per PIDA's membership base such as Largan, Epistar, Liteon, Everlight, Asia Optics," Tai said.

