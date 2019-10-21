International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on trade optimism

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 21-10-2019 19:24 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on trade optimism

Image Credit: pixabay

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on fresh signs of progress in a long-awaited resolution to the U.S.-China trade war, but a fall in Boeing's shares capped early gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.47 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 26,852.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.28 points, or 0.34%, at 2,996.48. The Nasdaq Composite gained 47.88 points, or 0.59%, to 8,137.42 at the opening bell.2,996.48

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : US China Boeing
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019