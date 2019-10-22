Alumni of JD Institute of Fashion Technology Soaring High at Bangalore Times Fashion Week 2019

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the Global League Institute was delighted to be the Education Partner at the recently concluded 5th Edition of Bangalore Times Fashion Week - Festive Winter Edit on 18th and 19th October 2019 at Sheraton Grande, Bangalore.

The two-day glamorous event showcased the work of the finest designers like - Rohit Bal, the duo Abraham and Thakore, Ramesh Dembla, Rajesh Pratap Singh and a host of talented designers that impressed everyone with a night filled with drama, creativity, craftsmanship, and allure.

Along with them, JD Institute of Fashion Technology presented the collections of four of their talented alumni - Ms. Anamika Jaisinghani, Ms. Ros Anto Parekkattil, Ms. Chandana M and Mr. Tejas N.

Headlining the JD segment was Ms. Anamika Jaisinghani's collection Aeternum, a line of occasion wear that redefined timeless sixties fashion classics for the woman of today. The designer took the minimal-to-zero waste route and also incorporated the use of non-violent silk, sequins, and bamboo silk.

Ms. Ros Anto Parekkattil's collection Solasta was a line of contemporary bridal wear. It featured natural stones and pearls which stood out due to its striking color combination of rose, off white and champagne.

Whereas, Sasvata, a collection created by Ms. Chandana M was a line of ethnic evening wear, that incorporated organic cotton fabric and art deco geometrical shapes sequence to give it a modern feel.

Mr. Tejas's collection Bioramas was a line of resort wear inspired by 'X-ray Art' and created garments using UV protective and recycled plastic.

Congratulating the designers and commending their efforts, Ms. Sandra Sequeria, Director, JD Institute South stated, "I feel immense pride in seeing our Alumni taking over the center stage along with the other veteran designers. JD Institute has been the education partner for Bangalore Times Fashion Week year after year to give our students valuable industry exposure and we are happy to see our students succeed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)