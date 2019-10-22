Mrs. Taruna Patel Initiates Seed Balls Campaign, 'Mix, Make and Throw to Grow' for the Protection of the Ecosystem

With a purview to safeguard the environment and enhance the green cover, distinguished entrepreneur and conservation advocate, Mrs. Taruna Patel (CEO - EMTICI Engineering Limited and Madhubhan Resorts & Spa (Elecon Group) and Elecon Ladies Forum (ELF), came up with this unique initiative. Mrs. Taruna Patel took a pledge to disperse Ten Million seed balls with the help of school and college students in wastelands and barren areas locally; as part of the group company's CSR activity.

Speaking on this unique initiative, Mrs. Patel said, "When the world is struggling to save the environment and trees have become the silent victims of modernization, we celebrate World Environment Day to establish positive environmental changes all over the world and we must lead by example. Seed balls are a solution to the fast depleting green cover."

Mrs. Patel believes that, "Empowering Women and Inspiring Children elevates our children to understand the importance of protecting the environment. It inculcates a sense of responsibility in the young minds, as they are the leaders of tomorrow. This project also gave means of livelihood to a group of underprivileged women, helping them empower their lives."

A seed ball machine prototype was conceptualized and manufactured by Elecon Peripheralson, the directions of Mrs. Patel and was handed over to Madhubhan Organic Farm. The machine has the production capacity of over 25,000 seed balls a day, aiming to produce and disperse Ten Million seed balls by June 2020.

This project was supported by District Collector, Mr. Dilip Rana, Shristi International School Principal, Mrs. Madhumita Jena, ACF Rajyaguru and blessings of Guruji Shri. G. Narayan.

In this direction, a 'Seed Dispersal Marathon' was organized at Vadtal, Bakrol road by the Shristi English Medium School, Lambhavel, Anand with the motto to 'Make Our Mother Earth Green'. Four hundred students of Shristi English Medium School along with One hundred and fifty teachers and parents participated in this unique and one-of-its-kind program ever held in the state of Gujarat.

At the 70th Vana Mahotsava held on 4th August, 2019, Mr. Rana organized a seed balls dispersal program, as part of their campaign to save the forests. They also arranged various other seed dispersal activities with volunteering colleges and schools.

Approx. 6 lac seed balls have already been dispersed through Collector's office and ACF Rajyaguru and an NGO will soon be dispersing 5 lac seed balls around Mahisagar area.

Mrs. Patel aims to achieve her pledge with the help of schools, colleges, corporates, The Forest Department and District Collector's office and she aspires to make it even bigger in the following years to come.

About Madhubhan Resorts and Spa

Madhubhan, a glorious opulence resort and spa covering 25 acres and has been created amidst verdant greenery of Charotar near Anand, Gujarat, India. Madhubhan Resort & Spa is seventh heaven on earth with modern facilities and luxurious living. Promises its guests with gifts of relaxation, family bonding and rejuvenation and flourishing steadily. Madhubhan Resort & Spa is promoted by EMTICI Engineering, a marketing and service company involved in distributing a wide range of engineering products manufactured by Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd., Power Build Ltd., Ringspann Elecon (I) Ltd., Belaz Technic Corporation and Sumitomo Heavy Industries.



About Elecon Group

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. has been established in the year 1951 as The Pioneers in the manufacturing of Industrial Geared motors and Reducers, Material Handling Equipment, Mining equipment, casting processes, etc. Elecon is one of the largest manufacturers of Material Handling Equipments and Industrial Gears in Asia with the vision to Create Global Presence in power transmission by innovating and developing products to enhance the value and satisfaction of our customers. A unit of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. which is also the 3rd largest Material Handling solutions company in the country along with in-house design, manufacturing, fabrication, component manufacturing, and support system in a Vertically Integrated Model. First in India to manufacture sophisticated equipment for Bulk Material Handling and a product range that caters to almost every Industrial sector in India.

Media Contact :

Vikas Manojkumar Thakkar

vikas.thakkar@tvmpr.com

+91-9978888378

TVM Communication PR

Asmita Vikas Thakkar

+91-7698188378

TVM Communication PR