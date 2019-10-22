MG Hector crosses 10k production milestone

Auto maker MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Tuesday said it has crossed 10,000 unit production milestones for its SUV Hector within four months of the launch of the model in the country. The company rolls out the SUV from its Halol manufacturing facility.

"The carmaker plans to ramp up its production for its second shift beginning in November this year, in line with the increased component supply from its global and local vendors," MG Motor India said in a statement. The company has so far received over 38,000 bookings for the model. MG Motor re-opened bookings for the model on September 29, 2019.

"With the re-opening of bookings, the MG Hector has further gained momentum as the most compelling proposition in the SUV-C segment. Our endeavor is to ensure customer satisfaction through timely vehicle deliveries in the coming months," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said. The company said Hector has received the first over-the-air (OTA) software update that adds new features such as Apple Car Play and enhances the overall user experience with technological enhancements.

