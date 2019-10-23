The 4th edition of UNESCO-Merck Africa Research Summit- MARS 2019 to be conducted by Merck Foundation in Accra, Ghana

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the new edition of their 'UNESCO - Merck Africa Research Summit (MARS) 2019' in partnership with African Union in Accra, Ghana on 30th of October 2019 during their annual conference 'Merck Africa Asia Luminary'. "The Summit aims to contribute to building research capacity in the African research community and discuss challenges, opportunities & proposed strategies to support health decision making that address health and sustainability challenges in low-and middle-income countries. The end objective is to empower African young researchers & women researchers, advancing their research capacity and promote their contribution to STEM", explained Dr RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of UNESCO-MARS.

The scientific committee of the UNESCO MARS 2019 include Dr RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & Chairperson of UNESCO-MARS; Diallo Abdourahamane, UNESCO Director to Ghana; Dr Ahmed Fahmi, Chief of Section, Division of Science Policy and Capacity Building, UNESCO; Dr Ahmed Hamdy, African Union - Scientific, Technical and Research Commission and Prof Elijah Songkok, Assistant Professor, Department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases College of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Kenya. The UNESCO MARS 2019 will host high-level participants that include many African Ministers of Health, Science and Technology, Education, Information and Gender and African Researchers.

"This high-level roundtable meeting will also provide networking opportunities to strengthen the research community and their impact on African society and media communication", concluded Dr RashaKelej. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read: India wins four UNESCO heritage awards; Flora Fountain, others bring three cheers for Mumbai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)