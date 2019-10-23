Russia to land two nuclear-capable bombers in S.Africa on Wednesday - Ifax

Russia will land two nuclear-capable strategic bombers in South Africa on Wednesday, Interfax news agency cited South Africa's military as saying.

Russia's defense ministry said on Monday that two Tupolev Tu-160 bombers were being sent to South Africa on a first-ever flight to develop bilateral military cooperation.

The flight comes amid a push by Moscow for influence on the African continent.

