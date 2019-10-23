Nirvana Being launches ventilation solution Ventimax

Clean air solutions provider Nirvana Being on Wednesday launched Ventimax, an air ventilation product for home and office use. The company aims to sell around 10,000 units of Ventimax within a year.

Ventimax pulls in air from outside, purifies it and replaces the existing air within a building that cannot be circulated. "We are aiming to sell around 10,000 units in next 12 months. Besides online, we are also tying up with several multi-brand outlets for it," Nirvana Being CEO Jai Dhar Gupta said.

Nirvana Being, whose products are available only in Delhi-NCR, plans to expand its presence to Mumbai and Bengaluru as well. The five-year old startup has priced Ventimax Lite NXZ-50/QS (for household use) at Rs 24,990 and Ventimax Lite NXG-50/QS (for commercial use) at Rs 39,990.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)