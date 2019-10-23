HCL Tech appoints Shikhar Malhotra on board of directors

IT major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has appointed Shikhar Malhotra as a non-executive non-independent director on its board. Currently, Malhotra, who is the son-in-law of HCL founder and Chairman Shiv Nadar, is the executive director and board member of HCL Corporation.

With the addition of Malhotra, the company's total board strength increases to 11 directors, including eight independent directors and three non-independent directors, a statement said. HCL Technologies has three women directors, it added.

Malhotra's appointment is effective October 22, 2019. "I am delighted to welcome Malhotra to the board of HCL. I am certain that the next-gen ideas and diverse experience he brings on the table will help the company in its journey ahead," Nadar, who is also chairman and chief strategy officer of HCL Technologies, said.

Malhotra is the vice-chairman of HCL Healthcare, pro-chancellor of Shiv Nadar University and trustee of The Habitats Trust. His wide and diverse experience in fields of education, healthcare and environment will play a vital role in providing holistic direction to the company's growth plans, the statement said.

"As technology increasingly becomes an intrinsic part of our lives, it becomes imperative for companies such as HCL to bring in new ideas and solutions. I look forward to my new role as part of the respected board," Malhotra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)