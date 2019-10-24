Hekou District, Dongying City, Shandong Province, Boosts Investment Promotion and Talent Introduction

DONGYING, China, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, 2019, Hekou District People's Government and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Academician Gao Deli Team held the signing ceremony for an agreement on science and technology cooperation. The two sides will establish a research and development center for unconventional oil and gas engineering equipment and technology in Hekou, Dongying City, Shandong Province. This will further speed up the enterprise-university-research integration, and promote the healthy development of the petroleum and petrochemical equipment industry in this district.

This is just one example of Hekou's achievements in boosting investment promotion and talent introduction. Hekou has launched innovative measures to promote investment and introduce talents, adding new growth drivers to quality economic development.

Clarifying the plan for industries. To promote investment and introduce talents, Hekou has formulated the work plan of "1+2+9" (1 general goal, 2 major tasks and 9 specific jobs) and the working system of "3+5+N" (modern finance, transport logistics, innovation and creativeness, HQ operation, comprehensive consumption; tourism and leisure, culture and entertainment, health and elderly care; etc.), focusing on Shandong's top 10 enterprises, Dongying's "5+2+2" and Hekou's "3+3+3" industry system. Stressing industrial complementarity and integration, Hekou promotes investment across the whole industry chain and the value chain.

Appointing dedicated personnel to special tasks and working according to plans, Hekou has built investment promotion centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, and the investment promotion group for five leading industries consisting of dedicated personnel specializing in investment promotion.

Optimizing services for projects. Hekou has formulated the Administrative Measures of Hekou District for Boosting the Investment Promotion, decided schedules for each project, and offered project services covering a wide scope of work including the planning and demonstration, the examination and approval, the policy implementation.

