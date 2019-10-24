International Development News
GENUI and PRIMEPULSE invest in Mindcurv

Digital transformation market leader Mindcurv is aiming to significantly broaden its customer offering and play an active role in the ongoing market consolidation.

GENUI and PRIMEPULSE invest in Mindcurv
(L-R) Mindcurv's senior management team: Markus Tillmann, Amjad Liaquat, Nazareno Avila and Vincent de Jong. Image Credit: ANI

Kochi (Kearala) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital transformation market leader Mindcurv is aiming to significantly broaden its customer offering and play an active role in the ongoing market consolidation. To support the growth plans, private investment firm GENUI and tech investor Klaus Weinmann (via PRIMEPULSE, a technology-orientated investment holding) are jointly investing in Mindcurv.

"Following the success of recent years, we decided to further accelerate our growth with the support of strong partners who share our vision and values. We identified the perfect partners in GENUI, Klaus Weinmann, and PRIMEPULSE," said Amjad Liaquat and Nazareno Avila, Co-Founders and Managing Director. "Mindcurv has quickly become a market-leading European player in digital transformation. In the course of doing so, they have built a highly professional and value-based team, proved their ability to scale, and successfully deliver across a variety of complex transformational projects. We are delighted to partner with this great company, to contribute our entrepreneurial abilities, and to work closely with Amjad, Nazareno, and the entire Mindcurv team," said Klaus Weinmann.

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The financial terms of the deal are confidential. GP Bullhound acted as the financial advisor to Mindcurv and its shareholders. Parklane Capital acted as the financial advisor to GENUI and PRIMEPULSE.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

