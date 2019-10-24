International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St mixed after earnings reports; Twitter plunges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 20:09 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St mixed after earnings reports; Twitter plunges
Image Credit: pixbay.com

A rise in shares of Microsoft and PayPal boosted the Nasdaq on Thursday, but poor earnings reports from Twitter and 3M dragged down the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes, taking the shine off what has been an upbeat earnings season so far.

Twitter Inc plunged about 18% to a seven-month low after the social media platform posted disappointing quarterly results. The wider communication services sector fell 0.9%, logging the biggest decline among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors.

Post-it notes maker 3M dropped 5.16% and was on course for its worst day in six months after lowering its full-year profit forecast. The market is reacting to "micro volatility, which is driven by individual company names, and macro calm around trade," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Third-quarter earnings reports have taken center stage as investors try to gauge the fallout from a drawn out U.S.-China trade war, which has already shown up in the domestic economy. The narrative so far has been fairly positive, with only a small crop of companies including industrial giant Caterpillar , toymaker Hasbro Inc and chipmaker Texas Instruments blaming the tariff moves for denting results.

Of the 124 S&P 500 companies that reported results up to Wednesday, more than 82% topped earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data. The S&P 500 index came within a hair's breadth of its record high this week. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Thursday the phase-one trade deal between Washington and Beijing would include much of an agreement scrapped in May around intellectual property.

At 10:22 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 77.95 points, or 0.29%, at 26,756.00, the S&P 500 was down 1.87 points, or 0.06%, at 3,002.65. The Nasdaq Composite was up 25.06 points, or 0.31%, at 8,144.85.

Tech giant Microsoft Corp gained 1.82% as its outlook for cloud computing services surpassed analysts' expectations, while PayPal Holdings Inc rose 7.73% on a strong full-year earnings forecast. Lam Research Corp jumped 10.6%, boosting the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index by 1.3% after the chip equipment maker forecasts strong results for the December quarter.

Dow Inc gained 2% after the company exceeded profit estimates, while electric car maker Tesla Inc surged 15.12% on a surprise quarterly profit. Other high profile companies including Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp, and Visa Inc are slated to report after markets close on Thursday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 21 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UK government to take first step to asking for early election - Sky

Britains government will take the first step towards calling an early national election, Sky News said on Thursday, reporting that ministers would submit a motion to parliament which would be discussed early next week.Prime Minister Boris J...

UPDATE 1-JK Rowling urges young travellers: no more 'voluntourism'

Well-meaning Western students who volunteer at orphanages are fuelling the abuse and trafficking of children, British author J.K. Rowling said on Thursday, as she launched a campaign against so-called voluntourism. Propped up by donations a...

American Airlines earnings rise despite Boeing MAX hit

New York, Oct 24 AFP American Airlines rode strong demand for flying among the travelling public to higher earnings on Thursday despite mounting costs connected to the prolonged grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. Shares of the big US carrier ...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Wales fullback Williams ruled out of World Cup semi - BBC

Wales fullback Liam Williams has been ruled out of Sundays World Cup semi-final against South Africa after sustaining an ankle injury, the BBC reported on Thursday. Williams, who has won 62 caps and started all of Waless World Cup games exc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019