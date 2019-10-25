International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Brazil poised to get more meat plant approvals from China - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 00:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 00:21 IST
UPDATE 2-Brazil poised to get more meat plant approvals from China - minister
Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil is hopeful China will authorize more local meat exporters before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Brazil next month, as the South American country seeks to position itself as a major food exporter to the world's most populous nation. "More meat plant approvals may happen in the few days that separate a visit by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to China from the visit of the Chinese president to Brazil," said Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias in a video posted on Twitter on Thursday.

In September, China granted export licenses to 25 Brazilian meatpacking plants, allowing the country's fast-growing protein industry to feed more people in the Asian nation, where a deadly pig disease has cut local supply. "Demand is huge. So the meatpackers which prepared and meet Chinese protocols will have opportunity (to export)," Dias said.

Discussions between a Brazilian delegation to China and local authorities this week also covered demand for Brazilian commodities like sugar, cotton and ethanol, Dias said at the end of her second visit to China this year. While describing "advances" in talks initiated in May, more negotiation is required for the sale of Brazilian soymeal to China, as technical discussions involving officials from both countries are still underway.

Brazil is China's main soybean supplier but has struggled to increase trade in soymeal with the Asian country. Last year, Brazil exported 68.9 million tonnes of soybeans to China and only 90,000 tonnes of soymeal, according to government data. After being in China for almost a week, Dias said the two nations are still discussing "a protocol" for exporting Brazilian soy and cotton meal. For soymeal, which is used as animal feed, access will be a "more complicated" achievement, she said on Twitter, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, Dias noted that Brazil is expected to start exporting melons to China while Brazil will buy Chinese pears, opening a new avenue of trade.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-U.S. withholds support for Brazil OECD bid despite Trump endorsement -sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 2-CVS pulls all 22 ounce J&J baby powder from stores

Pharmacy retailer CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it is pulling all 22 ounce bottles of Johnson Johnsons baby powder from its stores and online to comply with the U.S. healthcare conglomerates recall last week of a lot of 22 oz bottles du...

UPDATE 1-Amazon's holiday-quarter sales forecast misses estimates, shares fall 8%

Amazon.com Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue well below analysts estimates on Thursday as the worlds biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart as well as other online retailers, sending its shares down 8.The company fo...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Manchester United finally win away but Roma frustrated

Manchester United claimed their first away win in any competition since March as they beat Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday but AS Roma were denied by a stoppage-time equaliser from Borussia Moenchengladbach.In the ear...

Phillies name Girardi as manager

The Philadelphia Phillies named Joe Girardi as their new manager on Thursday, giving him a three-year contract with a club option for the 2023 season. Girardi, 55, managed the New York Yankees for a decade from 2008-17 and steered them to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019