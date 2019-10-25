Onward Technologies H1 FY20 PBT and PAT Grows 36.2 Percent and 59.2 Percent Respectively YoY. EPS for the Half Year Recorded at INR 3.99 per Share

Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536 & NSE: ONWARDTEC) announces its results for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

Highlights for the Half Year ended September 30, 2019

Consolidated Revenues

Profit Before Tax (PBT)

Profit After Tax (PAT)

Earnings per share (EPS)

Rs. 136.26 Cr 3.7% YoY

Rs. 9.40 Cr 36.2% YoY

Rs. 6.36 Cr

59.2% YoY

Rs. 3.99

56.5% YoY

Commenting on the performance of the Company, the Executive Chairman, Mr. Harish Mehta said, "I am happy to report that we have closed first half of the year with good progress made in terms of steady revenues and superior profitability. We continue to endeavor for high-quality business with the vast opportunities on offer. I am certain that we will capitalize during the rest of the year."

