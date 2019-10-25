Onward Technologies H1 FY20 PBT and PAT Grows 36.2 Percent and 59.2 Percent Respectively YoY. EPS for the Half Year Recorded at INR 3.99 per Share
Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536 & NSE: ONWARDTEC) announces its results for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.
Highlights for the Half Year ended September 30, 2019
Consolidated Revenues
Profit Before Tax (PBT)
Profit After Tax (PAT)
Earnings per share (EPS)
Rs. 136.26 Cr 3.7% YoY
Rs. 9.40 Cr 36.2% YoY
Rs. 6.36 Cr
59.2% YoY
Rs. 3.99
56.5% YoY
Commenting on the performance of the Company, the Executive Chairman, Mr. Harish Mehta said, "I am happy to report that we have closed first half of the year with good progress made in terms of steady revenues and superior profitability. We continue to endeavor for high-quality business with the vast opportunities on offer. I am certain that we will capitalize during the rest of the year."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $35 billion in future automotive tech
Ambica Steels Limited Gets Certified as an Accredited Company to be a Credible Supplier to the Automotive Industry
Ambica Steels Limited Gets Certified as an Accredited Company to be a Credible Supplier to the Automotive Industry
Frost & Sullivan Lauds The Qt Company for Developing a Low-cost Unified UI/UX Software Platform for the Automotive Industry
PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton zooming in on sixth title in the Americas