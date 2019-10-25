International Development News
Development News Edition

Inventum Global Hosts Turkey's Biggest Roadshow in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 11:56 IST
Inventum Global Hosts Turkey's Biggest Roadshow in India
(Representative Image) Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Inventum Global, Turkey's largest MICE and wedding in-bound B2B service provider, today successfully concluded a two-city roadshow hosted in the Indian cities of Delhi and Mumbai. The program witnessed attendance from leading MICE operators and wedding planners based in India as well as shareholders of the most-esteemed hotels of Turkey. Encouraging India's growing interest in Turkey for MICE and weddings, the roadshow presented innumerable opportunities to network and exchange information, knowledge and expertise between the two countries.

Building business connections in India and representing the land of the Turks in all its glory, this was the biggest event organized by any Turkish in-bound MICE and wedding service provider in India, celebrating the substantial increase of Indian visitors to Turkey over the past couple of years. With more than a hundred handpicked companies in attendance in each city, the event aided in increasing awareness about Turkey as the ideal destination for MICE as well as destination weddings.

Kicking off the roadshow on 21 October 2019, Inventum Global flew down leading hoteliers, trade partners and international media from Antalya, the gateway of the Turkish Riviera to India. The first leg of the Inventum Global roadshow organized at the Andaz by Hyatt Delhi featured B2B meetings and productive networking opportunities for stakeholders in the MICE and wedding industries and saw in attendance some of the best agencies active in the field. On 23 October 2019, the second and final segment of the roadshow was hosted in Mumbai at the Hyatt Regency. The evening also included a series of performances by some of India's leading artists, including Divya Kumar, Asees Kaur and Anusha Mani. At these roadshows, Inventum Global announced its motto, "You are not just a client, and we are not just a Destination Management Company".

At these events, Inventum Global unveiled its renowned packages for India, specially curated for MICE and destination weddings. These pre-calculated, all-inclusive packages, which include travel and accommodation, are now available to those traveling from Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad and more, to the Turkish cities of Istanbul, Antalya, and Bodrum as well as to Northern Cyprus. Inventum Global also unveiled Inventum Smart, system software for B2B partners developed by the company in-house, which is the most convenient way to curate these all-inclusive packages.

Marking the occasion, Mr. Bünyat Özpak, founding partner of Inventum Global said that "We are honored to have organized this roadshow in India, Inventum Global's favorite market, which has facilitated strong networking opportunities between hospitality experts, trade partners, and agencies from both the countries. We look forward to working with wedding and MICE agencies in India, and offering the best of what Turkey has to offer via our rewarding travel packages and innovative services designed specifically to meet the needs of our Indian patrons."

Acting on behalf of reputable companies, institutions, and individuals, Inventum Global organizes and presents high-quality meetings, conferences and event services. Based out of Antalya, this hybrid business model enables the organization to act as a solution and service provider and a destination management company for destination weddings, corporate and VIP events. With Turkey as a growing prime destination for MICE and with the ever-increasing India outbound tourism to Turkey, Inventum Global looks to give ease of access to its clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Three independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support

Three independent MLAs on Friday met BJP working President J P Nadda at his residence here and extended support to the saffron party, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav said. The three MLAs are Dharampal Gondan, Nayanpal Rawat and Sombir SangwanThese...

Pollution levels in India's capital hit the worst this year

Pollution levels in Indias capital New Delhi have hit their worst for the second time in October -- earning a very poor rating and indicating air quality could deteriorate further after the Hindu festival of Diwali.The air quality index, wh...

China resolutely opposes U.S. Vice President's comments on HK

China on Friday said it is extremely indignant about a speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence that accused China of curtailing the rights and liberties of people Hong Kong and resolutely opposes his comments.Foreign ministry spokeswoman H...

Sachin Pilot condemns killing of Rajathan's truck driver in Shopian by terrorists

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the killings of two people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian. Pilot claimed that one of the deceased was a truck driver from Alwar district who was carrying milk for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019