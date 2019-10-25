International Development News
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall; Russia steady before central bank meeting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:50 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall; Russia steady before central bank meeting

Emerging-market stocks fell on Friday amid growth woes and geopolitical tensions, with the Russian rouble treading water before a central bank meeting.

Joining the wave of policy easing across the developing world, Russia's central bank is expected to cut it key rate, currently 7%, by 50 basis points and signal that it intends to ease policy further. Credit Suisse's base case is for a 50-basis-point cut, said analyst Alexey Pogorelov, but if it's just 25 bps, another 25-bp cut is likely in December.

The central bank has said it will also provide new economic forecasts along with the rate decision on Friday. Sentiment was swayed by weak German PMIs and U.S. capital goods orders, uncertainty regarding an election in Britain as the European Union considers a Brexit extension, and some noise on the U.S.-China trade front.

MSCI's index of emerging market shares fell 0.3%, although it remained near its highest in nearly three months. Stocks in Hong Kong, Taiwan, India and Russia lost 0.1% to 0.7%. The developing world currencies index ended a six-day winning streak.

Both indices were still on course to gain for the week - stocks for their third straight week and currencies their fourth. Nervousness grew before a summit next month where U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to strike a partial trade deal with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence criticised China over its handling of Hong Kong unrest and treatment of its Muslim minority.

Turkey's lira weakened for a second day after Thursday's larger-than-expected 250 basis point interest rate cut and comments by President Tayyip Erdogan that inflation will fall once rates are cut further. "Given the bank's increasing confidence about ongoing disinflation, it utilised the room for policy manoeuvre and over-delivered again while maintaining its previous guidance ... that signals a more cautious policy stance," wrote Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey at ING.

"We think inflation will probably remain in single digits in October and reverse thereafter because of unsupportive base effects," he said. South Africa's rand strengthened 0.2%, though markets are eying its medium-term budget speech and Moody's credit rating review, both due next week.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2019, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2019, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

Also Read: RBI rejects Indiabulls-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger plan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

Researchers have found a new method to determine if a wormhole exists in a certain region of space -- an advance that may help spot the speculative entity which is thought to form a warped passage between two separate cosmic regions. The ne...

UPDATE 1-Brewer InBev triggers retreat for European shares

European shares fell for the first time this week on Friday, as a 10 slide in shares of brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev sent a shiver through investors worried about the outlook for growth and the prospect of months more wrangling over B...

Onus for peace talks between India and Pakistan lies on Islamabad: US

The onus for peace talks between India and Pakistan lies on Islamabad which has to take sustained and irreversible actions against terror groups, a senior US official has said, reiterating President Donald Trumps willingness to mediate on t...

Boeing says it is addressing Indonesia's safety guidance on Lion Air crash

Boeing Co said on Friday it is addressing Indonesias safety recommendations following calls for better cockpit systems and oversight by U.S. regulators, and after the country blamed design flaws for a deadly Lion Air 737 MAX jet crash. In i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019